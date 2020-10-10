Schizas, Beverly J.
September 29, 1929 - October 7, 2020
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Dean Schizas; daughter, Nancy Schizas; and son, Fred Schizas II.
Beverly is survived by children, Susan (Lawrence) Burke, Deana Schizas; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Schizas; grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Schizas, Alicia (Brian) Hoffman, Ryan (Kelly) Burke, Chris (Ashley) Burke; and 8 great-grandchildren.
SERVICE: Monday, October 12, 2020, 1pm, at Braman Southwest Chapel.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.