Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverly J. Schizas
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Schizas, Beverly J.

September 29, 1929 - October 7, 2020

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Dean Schizas; daughter, Nancy Schizas; and son, Fred Schizas II.

Beverly is survived by children, Susan (Lawrence) Burke, Deana Schizas; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Schizas; grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Schizas, Alicia (Brian) Hoffman, Ryan (Kelly) Burke, Chris (Ashley) Burke; and 8 great-grandchildren.

SERVICE: Monday, October 12, 2020, 1pm, at Braman Southwest Chapel.

For more details and live webcast visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE 68137
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.