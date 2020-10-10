Brightweiser, Lorraine
Age 97, of Fremont NE, formerly Omaha.
Survivors; Linda (Mike) Kane of Lusk, WY, Diane (Skip) Bates of Twin Brooks, SD, Donna Watkins of Blue Springs, MO, 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded by husband, Marion; sisters, Lillian Christie and Jean Black; son-in-law Danny Watkins.
FUNERAL: 10am Monday, October 12, Trinity Lutheran Church (16th & Luther Rd) Fremont. VISITATION: Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont Sunday 4- 6pm. Committal in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Cancer Research.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.