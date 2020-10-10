Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lorraine Brightweiser
Brightweiser, Lorraine

Age 97, of Fremont NE, formerly Omaha.

Survivors; Linda (Mike) Kane of Lusk, WY, Diane (Skip) Bates of Twin Brooks, SD, Donna Watkins of Blue Springs, MO, 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded by husband, Marion; sisters, Lillian Christie and Jean Black; son-in-law Danny Watkins.

FUNERAL: 10am Monday, October 12, Trinity Lutheran Church (16th & Luther Rd) Fremont. VISITATION: Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont Sunday 4- 6pm. Committal in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Cancer Research.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church Chapel
, Fremont, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
October 10, 2020