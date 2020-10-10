Coolman, Michael "Mic"Age 71 - October 7, 2020Survived by his wife, Ladena Coolman of Logan; children, Don and Libby Coolman, Ginny Coolman and Christopher Coolman all of Logan, Peggy Knaus of Tuttle, OK and Mindy Coolman of Omaha; mother-in-law, Blanche Collins of Bellevue, NE.VISITATION will be on Sunday from 4-7pm at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. The FUNERAL SERVICE will be on Monday at 11am at the Followers of Christ in Woodbine. Burial will be at the Plattsmouth, NE Cemetery at 2:30pmMonday.FOUTS FUNERAL HOMEWoodbine, Iowa 712-647-2221