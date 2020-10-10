Valentine, Lorraine H. "Larry"
August 20, 1926 - October 8, 2020
Lorraine "Larry" Valentine was born to John and Elvina (Kerstein) Gramenz of Fenton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by husband, Roy L. "Val" Valentine and five siblings.
Larry and Val raised their children in Omaha and were active in First Presbyterian Church. They retired to Florence, OR in 1985, where Larry remained following Val's death in 1988. In Oregon, Larry was a member of Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, a volunteer for the Peace Harbor Hospital Auxiliary, and a Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star. Larry was instrumental in establishing the Friends of Florence Van Fans, which provided transportation for cancer patients.
Larry returned to Omaha in 2018 to be closer to family.
She is survived by her children: Leslie Valentine (Carol Gutchewsky) of Glenwood, IA, Christine Powell (David) of Midland, MI, and Gregory Valentine (Anne) of Omaha, NE; granddaughters: Jessica Wilken (Derek), Christina Kolb (Keith), and Stephanie Valentine (Andy Giese); grandsons, Bryan Powell (Amanda) and Kevin Valentine; and great-grandchildren: Galen Goforth and Griffin Wilken, Lucy Kolb, and Knightley Giese.
Private Interment. Memorials to Friends of Florence PO Box 598, Florence, OR.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.