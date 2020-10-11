Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn A. Raupe Klein Griffith
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Griffith, Marilyn A. Raupe Klein

Age 88

Of Northville, MI. Passed away October 2, 2020. Cherished mother of Janet Klein and William Klein. Adored grandmother of Peter (Mariah) and Karl. Also loved by Laurie Klein and Julie Griffith. She was a longtime educator with Livonia Public Schools. Contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice. Read the full obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

Casterline Funeral Home

Northville, MI | (248) 349-0611
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.