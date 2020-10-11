Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nile James Hobbs
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Hobbs, Nile James

March 19, 1939 - September 4, 2020

Age 81. Reception of Friends: Tuesday, October 13th, 6-8pm, First Lutheran Church, 1025 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. A Celebration of Nile's Life Service: Wednesday, October 14th, 10:30am, First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth. First Lutheran is following the CDC recommended precautions. The family requests that masks be worn for the safety of all. The Service will be streamed on First Lutheran Church Plattsmouth's Facebook page.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
1025 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
1025 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.