Hobbs, Nile JamesMarch 19, 1939 - September 4, 2020Age 81. Reception of Friends: Tuesday, October 13th, 6-8pm, First Lutheran Church, 1025 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. A Celebration of Nile's Life Service: Wednesday, October 14th, 10:30am, First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth. First Lutheran is following the CDC recommended precautions. The family requests that masks be worn for the safety of all. The Service will be streamed on First Lutheran Church Plattsmouth's Facebook page.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com