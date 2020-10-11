O'Loughlin, John L. and Mary Louise



MASONIC SERVICE and joint CELEBRATION of LIFE for John L. O'Loughlin (5/8/1943-6/8/2020) and Mary Louise O'Loughlin (10/24/1948-10/11/2019) will be held Friday, October 16, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St., Omaha. MASONIC SERVICE: 10am, with FUNERAL immediately following. Luncheon to follow at Tangier Shrine, 2823 South 84th Street.



Services will be outside. MASKS REQUIRED.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.