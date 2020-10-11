O'Loughlin, John L. and Mary Louise
MASONIC SERVICE and joint CELEBRATION of LIFE for John L. O'Loughlin (5/8/1943-6/8/2020) and Mary Louise O'Loughlin (10/24/1948-10/11/2019) will be held Friday, October 16, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St., Omaha. MASONIC SERVICE: 10am, with FUNERAL immediately following. Luncheon to follow at Tangier Shrine, 2823 South 84th Street.
Services will be outside. MASKS REQUIRED.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.