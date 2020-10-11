Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John L. and Mary Louise O'Loughlin
O'Loughlin, John L. and Mary Louise

MASONIC SERVICE and joint CELEBRATION of LIFE for John L. O'Loughlin (5/8/1943-6/8/2020) and Mary Louise O'Loughlin (10/24/1948-10/11/2019) will be held Friday, October 16, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St., Omaha. MASONIC SERVICE: 10am, with FUNERAL immediately following. Luncheon to follow at Tangier Shrine, 2823 South 84th Street.

Services will be outside. MASKS REQUIRED.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Funeral
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
All Saints Episcopal Church
9302 Blondo St., Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
16
Service
10:00a.m.
MASONIC SERVICE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.