Loewens, Norman Kenneth
February 11, 1929 - October 6, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Dora Loewens; son, Douglas Loewens; daughter-in-law, Cris Loewens; and grandson, Aaron Loewens. Survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Loewens; children, Mike (Terri) Loewens, Patti (Mike) Tenney, Kevin Loewens; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Private family services.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.