Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sahra Mckenzie Schwartz
2001 - 2020
BORN
2001
DIED
2020
Schwartz, Sahra Mckenzie

May 31, 2001 - October 5, 2020

Preceded in death by step-father, Mike Jacobson; grandfather, Jerald Burgess. Survived by mother, Rae Lynn (Dan) Jacobson; and father Timothy Schwartz; siblings, Ashley (Will) Geddings and Taryn (Max) Schwartz; nephew, Montae; and niece, Maliya Brown; large extended family.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 13, 5-7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 14, 10:30am. Both Services will take place at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7706 S 96th St
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7706 S 96th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.