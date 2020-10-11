Schwartz, Sahra Mckenzie



May 31, 2001 - October 5, 2020



Preceded in death by step-father, Mike Jacobson; grandfather, Jerald Burgess. Survived by mother, Rae Lynn (Dan) Jacobson; and father Timothy Schwartz; siblings, Ashley (Will) Geddings and Taryn (Max) Schwartz; nephew, Montae; and niece, Maliya Brown; large extended family.



VISITATION: Tuesday, October 13, 5-7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 14, 10:30am. Both Services will take place at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.