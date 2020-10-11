Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary D. Kious
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Kious, Gary D.

December 21, 1949 - October 6, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Joy Kious. Survived by wife, Vickie Kious; daughter, Brandye Carter; son, Cary (Lucy) Kious; grandchildren, Brandon, Max and Jaden; brothers, Mike (Judy) Kious, Larry (Lisa) Kious, Doug Kious; sister, Marilyn Snider; numerous nieces and nephews. No Services at this time.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN

MORTUARIES AND

CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL

1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664

www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Vickie and family, So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Debbie and Tom Filson
October 10, 2020