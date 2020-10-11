Menu
Lloyd W. Gray
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Gray, Lloyd W

July 27, 1943 - October 8, 2020

Preceeded in death by parents, Walter and Hazel Gray; and great-granddaughter, Saige Leigh Choquette. Survived by wife, Barbara; son, Michael Gray (Kristie); daughters, Lisa Goldsmith (Robert), Kelly Epperson (David); grandchildren, Matt, Erika, Jordan, Nolan, Brittany, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Eliza, Hayden, Rhett, Grayson; brother Donald Gray (Naomi); and sister Alice Bockay (Alan).

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 1,3 from 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 14, 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th, Papillion. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions sent in care of the family.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE 680462231
Oct
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE 680462231
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th, Papillion, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
Being the youngest grandkid in the Gray family Lloyd and Donald are like big brothers and Alice like a big sister to me. I am sure going to miss those big hugs Lloyd always gave me everytime i got a chance to see him. Barb,Lisa,Mike and Kelly and all of your families our hearts and prayers are with you. We are truly blessed to have such a great family!
Jerry Oxley
October 10, 2020