Gray, Lloyd W
July 27, 1943 - October 8, 2020
Preceeded in death by parents, Walter and Hazel Gray; and great-granddaughter, Saige Leigh Choquette. Survived by wife, Barbara; son, Michael Gray (Kristie); daughters, Lisa Goldsmith (Robert), Kelly Epperson (David); grandchildren, Matt, Erika, Jordan, Nolan, Brittany, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Eliza, Hayden, Rhett, Grayson; brother Donald Gray (Naomi); and sister Alice Bockay (Alan).
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 1,3 from 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 14, 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th, Papillion. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions sent in care of the family.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.