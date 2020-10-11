Menu
Nanette Henry
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Henry, Nanette

November 8, 1933 - October 8, 2020

Omaha. Survived by children: Susan, Richard (Nina), and Laura (Sara); grandchildren: Benjamin, Stephanie, Richard, Tara, Dustin, and Heather; many great-grandchildren; and siblings: John (Jill), James (Rose Marie), and Cathy. Preceded in death by husband, Ben Henry; parents, John and Virginia Cunion. Member of Theta Sorority, Pilot Lights, former Stevens Minister. Loved burnt steaks and traveling.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: October 17, 11am at Westhill Church, 3015 S. 82nd Avenue. Luncheon will follow.

Neptune Society

Omaha, NE 402-718-9529
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial Gathering
Neptune Society
, Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westhill Church
3015 S. 82nd Avenue
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
