Henry, Nanette



November 8, 1933 - October 8, 2020



Omaha. Survived by children: Susan, Richard (Nina), and Laura (Sara); grandchildren: Benjamin, Stephanie, Richard, Tara, Dustin, and Heather; many great-grandchildren; and siblings: John (Jill), James (Rose Marie), and Cathy. Preceded in death by husband, Ben Henry; parents, John and Virginia Cunion. Member of Theta Sorority, Pilot Lights, former Stevens Minister. Loved burnt steaks and traveling.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: October 17, 11am at Westhill Church, 3015 S. 82nd Avenue. Luncheon will follow.



Neptune Society



Omaha, NE 402-718-9529



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.