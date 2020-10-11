Bouc, Allen D.
July 21, 1951 - October 7, 2020
Age 69 of Ashland, NE. Retired Omaha Firefighter. Survived by daughter, LeAnn Bouc, fiancé, Brian of Omaha; son, Daniel Bouc of Omaha; sister, Deborah (Bill) Barrett of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Nancy Bouc of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Delores Bouc; brother, Jason Bouc.
No Services
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.