Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dean Corey Chedel
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Chedel, Dean Corey

July 3, 1959 - October 6, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Elisa; and brother, Mark. Survived by sons, Marc (Steffany) and AJ (Tahnee); grandchildren, Hartford, Jones, and Vera; and sister, Tracy (Allan) Koretz.

Family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10-11am with SERVICE beginning at 11am at West Center Chapel

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
James Dolan
October 10, 2020
James Dolan
October 10, 2020
James Dolan
October 10, 2020
To Deano and the Family. We worked together. We played together. No prouder CoWorker,Teammate,Father, Grandfather or friend stands Taller than Dean Chedel!
James Dolan
October 10, 2020