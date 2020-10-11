Chedel, Dean Corey



July 3, 1959 - October 6, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Elisa; and brother, Mark. Survived by sons, Marc (Steffany) and AJ (Tahnee); grandchildren, Hartford, Jones, and Vera; and sister, Tracy (Allan) Koretz.



Family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10-11am with SERVICE beginning at 11am at West Center Chapel



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2020.