Dennis Clark Joy
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Joy, Dennis Clark

May 15, 1949 - October 7, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Dorothy Joy; and daughter, Jessica Joy. Survived by wife, Katherine Kardell Joy; children, Joshua (Dan Hinrichsen) Joy, Joanna (Scott) Scheideler; grandchildren, Ruby, Violet, Gray, Forest; siblings Sue, (Ted) Kopczynski, Victor Joy; and many friends and family.

Private Graveside Service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of Nebraska or Make-a-Wish Foundation of Nebraska.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
