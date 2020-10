Joy, Dennis ClarkMay 15, 1949 - October 7, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Dorothy Joy; and daughter, Jessica Joy. Survived by wife, Katherine Kardell Joy; children, Joshua (Dan Hinrichsen) Joy, Joanna (Scott) Scheideler; grandchildren, Ruby, Violet, Gray, Forest; siblings Sue, (Ted) Kopczynski, Victor Joy; and many friends and family.Private Graveside Service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of Nebraska or Make-a-Wish Foundation of Nebraska.WESTLAWN HILLCREST5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com