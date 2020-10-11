Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Thompson Canedy
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
Canedy, Betty Thompson

August 24, 1920 - October 10, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, James A. Canedy; and brother, Harold R. Thompson. Survived by son, Dr. James T. Canedy and wife Diane; grandson, James Canedy; granddaughter, Lauren Canedy; niece and nephews: Tonia and Jerry Hamblen and family of Omaha, Todd and Kerry Thompson and family of Papillion, NE, and Thomas and Stephanie Thompson and family of Seattle, WA.

No Visitation. Private Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.