Canedy, Betty ThompsonAugust 24, 1920 - October 10, 2020Preceded in death by husband, James A. Canedy; and brother, Harold R. Thompson. Survived by son, Dr. James T. Canedy and wife Diane; grandson, James Canedy; granddaughter, Lauren Canedy; niece and nephews: Tonia and Jerry Hamblen and family of Omaha, Todd and Kerry Thompson and family of Papillion, NE, and Thomas and Stephanie Thompson and family of Seattle, WA.No Visitation. Private Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152