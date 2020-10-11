Nicholson, Richard "Tom"Age 82 - October 8, 2020He was a graduate of Sioux City Heelan High School. He attended Iowa State University and was a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by sisters, Mary Kay Pilley and Jean Noonan; and by his brother, Bill Nicholson; and by his many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Apollonia Nicholson; and by his brother, Jerry Nicholson.Due to the Covid Virus, a Family Service will be held at a later date.