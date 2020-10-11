Murphy, William "Murph"Age 83 - October 8, 2020Of Wisner, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie (Schulte) Murphy; brothers, Gene Murphy and Jimmy Murphy; sisters, Joan Volf, Betty Murray, Mary Casey, Dottie Hyland and Rita Kay; daughter-in-law, Billie Tinant Murphy. Survivors include daughter, Cameron Murphy; son, Derek, Nashville, TN, Riley (Chad) Meyer, children, Halle and Dillon, Omaha, NE, Gina (Randy) Bellar, children Sydney, Sutton and Regan, Wisner, NE, Justin and Casey Bellar, children, Blaine and Stockton, Wisner, NE, Danielle Bellar, children, Sevyn and Leo, Wisner, NE; son: JP Murphy, daughter, Grace, Valentine NE; many nieces and nephews.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL for William "Murph" Murphy age 83 of Wisner, NE will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wisner, NE. Interment with Military Honors will be in the St. Joseph's Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Tuesday from 5-7pm, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, and will continue on Wednesday from 9am until the time of the Service all at the Church.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com