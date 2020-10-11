Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ezio "Rocky" Ognissanti
Ognissanti, Ezio "Rocky"

Age 59 - October 8, 2020

Omaha. Survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Anthony (Lisa) Ognissanti, and Monica Wilcox; grandchildren, Summer Ognissanti and Malia Wilcox; mother, Guiseppina Conigliano; sister, Cinzia Ognissanti; as well many other family and friends.

Rocky's family would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and words of comfort during this extremely difficult time. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. VISITATION will be held Tuesday, October 13, from 4-8pm, with family present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 10:30am at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Omaha National Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com

DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL

751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025

(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am very sorry to hear of Rockys passing. I enjoyed the time I worked with him on a mail count in Fremont. God bless him and his family.
Roland Moreau
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Rocky passing. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Karen and Craig Crawford
October 10, 2020