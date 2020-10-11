Menu
Claudia Frances Wetzel
Wetzel, Claudia Frances

December 17, 1939 - October 3, 2020

Age 81 of St. Paul, MN. Passed away on October 3, 2020. Claudia was born on December 17, 1938 in Aberdeen, SD to George and Frances Silvernail. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1956, and Mount Marty School of Nursing in 1959. Claudia began her Nursing career at Children's Hospital in Omaha. She next worked at the Salinas Hospital in Salinas, CA. It is here where she and Carl Wetzel were married in 1963. As she and Carl moved with his job, she also worked in Detroit, MI and St. Paul Children's Hospital. She stepped out of Nursing for a time, while she raised their three children. Her last 25 years of Nursing was spent at the Arlington Good Samaritan Home, where she earned the nickname of "Sarge".

Claudia enjoyed flower gardening and couldn't wait until the tulips bloomed in spring. Also, she enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe with Carl and his job. She is survived by her husband, Carl; three children, David (Barbara) Wetzel, Kimberly (Paul) Edstrom, and Stephen (Jessica) Wetzel; ten grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Jan) Silvernail.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL was held on Wednesday, October 7th, at Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Private Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred to St. Patrick's Church.

ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME

Inver Grove Heights, MN 651-238-0825
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30p.m.
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Church of St. Patrick
3535 72nd St, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Claudia was a gentle soul who every time I saw her greeted me with a kind smile. I know she will be greatly missed by Carl and the family. Mary Kay and I give our condolences to Carl and the Wetzel family.
Gary and Mary Kay Walch
Friend
October 7, 2020
Our sincerest sympathy to Carl and Family
Arlene & Pete Pinske
October 6, 2020
Tarmo Kubits
October 5, 2020
Stephen Dowling
October 5, 2020
Dear Carl and family,
What a flood of wonderful memories !
74th Street
Birthday Club
All things South Grove, Simley and St. Pats !
God’s Gentle Blessings on your family during this difficult time.
Love , Rick and Clare(Clarice) Pilon
Clare Pilon
Neighbor
October 4, 2020