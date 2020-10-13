Baker-Valentine, Teresa Kay
May 3, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Teresa Kay Baker-Valentine, age 76, went peacefully Home to Jesus on October 7, 2020 with family at her side. A native Nebraskan, she was born in Lincoln but lived in Omaha her entire life. She was the daughter of Jack and Marilyn Baker, and graduated from Central High School in 1962. She was employed with Farmers National for over 30 years, and was enjoying her retirement with husband, Curtis Valentine.
She is survived by husband, Curtis; and sister, Lori Campbell (Fort Worth). She will be missed by many friends and her Westside Church family. The family wishes to thank the special nurses from CHI Health Hospice and the many angels from Westside Church.
VISITATION: Thursday, October 15, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.