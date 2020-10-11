Menu
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Coffey
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Coffey, Elizabeth A. "Beth"

May 25, 1930 - October 10, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Milton B. Coffey; and daughter, Karen. Survived by two sons, Jeffrey Coffey (Susan), and Curt Coffey; six grandchildren; sister, Janet Martin; nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 14, 11am, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
