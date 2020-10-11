Coffey, Elizabeth A. "Beth"
May 25, 1930 - October 10, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Milton B. Coffey; and daughter, Karen. Survived by two sons, Jeffrey Coffey (Susan), and Curt Coffey; six grandchildren; sister, Janet Martin; nieces and nephews.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 14, 11am, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society
. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.