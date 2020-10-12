Nodes, William M. "Bill" & Linda M.
Nodes, William M. "Bill"
July 14, 1943 - October 5, 2020
Nodes, Linda M.
June 27, 1945 - September 20, 2020
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 12th, 10am, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 12th at 12noon at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.