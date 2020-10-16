Kronschnabel, Deacon John
May 1, 1930 - May 14, 2020
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday 10:30 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with VISITATION with the family 10-10:30am prior to Service. CDC Guidelines will be in place. The Service can be streamed at https://www.stroberts.com/
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society of Millard.
