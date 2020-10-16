Blakeway, Cherryl L.May 2, 1937 - October 8, 2020Preceded in death by her parents, Elden and Imogene Blakeway. Survived by her brother, Brad Blakeway; nieces, Rebecca (James) Rago and Jamie Kelly; great-nieces and nephews, Jessica, Chrystina, Matthew and Dalton; her great-great niece, Grace; and her caregivers, Jimeta and Daniel.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with INITERMENT Monday at 2pm in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice, NE. VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will Celebrate Cherryl's commitment to her career at 11am immediately prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com