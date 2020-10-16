Menu
Cherryl L. Blakeway
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Blakeway, Cherryl L.

May 2, 1937 - October 8, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Elden and Imogene Blakeway. Survived by her brother, Brad Blakeway; nieces, Rebecca (James) Rago and Jamie Kelly; great-nieces and nephews, Jessica, Chrystina, Matthew and Dalton; her great-great niece, Grace; and her caregivers, Jimeta and Daniel.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with INITERMENT Monday at 2pm in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice, NE. VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will Celebrate Cherryl's commitment to her career at 11am immediately prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
19
Interment
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
, Beatrice, Nebraska
