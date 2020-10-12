Menu
Patricia A. Reed
Reed, Patricia A.

Age 87

Passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Frank Reed; and sons, Frank Reed Jr. and Randy Reed. Survived by daughters, Linda Shymkwich and Diana Shields; son, Patrick (Mary) Reed; daughter-in-law, Karen Reed; grandchildren, Jim (Kelley) Shymkwich, Frank (Robin) Shymkwich, Trisha Lowe, Samantha Krautkraemer, Kalena (David) Renaudin, Dustin Reed, Jamie Reed, Gene Reed and Randy Reed; and many great-grandchildren. She loved to go rock hunting, make jewelry, swim, travel, be outdoors and go to the casino. Most of all she loved her family! Last but not least she was a great and wonderful mother and grandmother. We will always love and miss her.

VISTITATION: Monday 3-7, with 6pm FUNERAL, all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
12
Funeral
6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
