Beeson, Margaret A. "Maggie"
February 24, 1947 - October 10, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by mother Margaret E. Beeson; and brother James Beeson. Survived by life partner, Barbara Whitbeck; daughters, Lois Gosch (Morgan), and Linda Whitbeck (Missy); grandson Layne; brother, Michael Fackler (Theresa); nephew, Dustin (Stacey); many family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm at Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.