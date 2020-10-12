Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elmer L. Kuhl
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Kuhl, Elmer L.

April 19, 1927 - October 11, 2020

Age 93 of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Minnie Kuhl; brother, Richard Kuhl; and friend, Dennis Caron. Survived by friends, Thelma, Joe, Dave, Tom and Kristina Caron all of Omaha; and business partner, Scott McNew of Omaha.

VISITATION: 10am Tuesday, October 13, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, October 13, also at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue.

SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME

Ft. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street Box 300, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street Box 300, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
Funeral services provided by:
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.