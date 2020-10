Nichols, Nathan A.March 13, 1983 - October 10, 2020Survived by children, Ryder Nichols, Gavin Dolbee, and Grace Beck; mother, Elaine Olds; father, Mark Nichols; brother, Christopher (Kathryn) Nichols; life partner, Catie Beck; former wife, Jennifer Moyer; and other extended family members.Family will Recieve friends at Pacific Street Chapel, Tuesday, October 13, beginning at 4pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 6pm. INTERMENT: Wednesday, October 14, 9am in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Outreach International.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com