Nichols, Nathan A.
March 13, 1983 - October 10, 2020
Survived by children, Ryder Nichols, Gavin Dolbee, and Grace Beck; mother, Elaine Olds; father, Mark Nichols; brother, Christopher (Kathryn) Nichols; life partner, Catie Beck; former wife, Jennifer Moyer; and other extended family members.
Family will Recieve friends at Pacific Street Chapel, Tuesday, October 13, beginning at 4pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 6pm. INTERMENT: Wednesday, October 14, 9am in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Outreach International.
