Nathan Nichols, my coworker, my friend. Truly the most courteous, respectful, and kind man. I worked closely with him almost daily. He was open and kind, always willing to assist me with anything I needed to make my job easier. He took time to explain technology processes to ensure my success. He would do so when I asked for his help, and even when I did not. He just knew. He taught me so much about construction methods and rules of thumb. He was so professional and intelligent. He would strategize with me to come up with solutions to our customers issues. He texted me everyday at the end of the day to update me on all of our current and potential projects we wanted to close. Nathan was special to me and my heart cracked when I learned of his passing. When our Office Lead Andrew left me a message to call him before coming into work as he had some sad information to share, I said to my husband, Andrew is truly sad, I hope nothing happened to Nathan. It was the only thought I had. Nathan and I shared many world views and opinions from the same frame of understanding and of the same mindset. When I found out what the news would be that Andrew would be sharing, tears came out fast. I will surely feel the loss, Ayars and Ayars will feel this horrible loss, our customers and coworkers will feel it too. The world has lost a spark of light, and heaven is glowing brighter because Nathan has stepped inside. He will be terribly missed. I pray for his families hearts to be light, and to know that their Nathan will always be remembered. There are no words I, nor anyone can say to ease their broken hearts. All we can do is be present for them. They will know their loved one has touched many lives, and Nathan will forever be apart of us.

Kimberlee Cherry October 12, 2020