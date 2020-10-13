Peers, John J.



August 27, 1959 - October 10, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, George and Madeline; sister, Mary "Marge" Van Sant; nephew, Matthew Peers.



Survived by Carolyn Peers; daughters, Krysta (Brandon) Winkelmann and Sarah (Patrick) McGrath; granddaughter, Nora Winkelmann; brothers, Donald (Jeanne) and Richard (Mary Ellen); nieces and nephews.



VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.