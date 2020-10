McDonald, Gordon L.November 18, 1935 - October 9, 2020Proudly served his country in the United States Navy, was a proud Ironworker, AFL-CIO President for Nebraska and served as a State Senator.Preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Helena (Rosenbaum) McDonald; brother, Warren McDonald; sisters, Lois Nielsen, Darlene Roumph. Survived by wife, Sharon (Boll) McDonald; sons, Todd McDonald (Charlene Howard), Michael McDonald; daughters, Lori Mann (Don), Debbie Barnes, Shari Colbert (Scott); grandchildren, Kelsey Barnes, Kaitlyn Barnes, Joshua Colbert; great-grandchild, Keeley Hartman; brother, Bill McDonald (Alice); sister, Judy Goodman (Bill).GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE.In lieu of flowers, please visit bramanmortuary.com for details on memorials.BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400