Wiegman, Konnie Kay



June 1, 1945 - October 9, 2020



Konnie Kay Wiegman, age 75, died in Woodbine, IA, on October 9, 2020.



She was born to the late Everett and Edna Westerberg on June 1, 1945, in Huron, SD.



Konnie began teaching in South Dakota, and followed her passion of teaching to Council Bluffs, where she taught at St. Albert for over 20 years. She loved to sing in the Celebration of Life Choir, traveling around to the area churches. She was an avid crafter and especially enjoyed needlework. Her greatest joy in life was her grandkids.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard; brother, Kenneth Westerberg.



Konnie is survived by her sons, David (Kim) Wiegman and Michael (Carrie) Wiegman; 5 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and a niece; numerous beloved friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10am, also at the funeral home.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.