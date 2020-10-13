Fishbaugh, Carolyn Ann
February 14, 1929 - October 11, 2020
Omaha - Preceded by husband, George; son, George Jr.; husband, Bob Kraft; beloved brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Jeff (Kerry) and Jim (Jill); grandchildren, Jake (Diana), Kara (Anthony Meyers), Cory (Liz), Alyssa (Pat) Keady; great-grandchildren, Owen and Mason Keady; sister-in-law, Bernie Johansen; many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a charter member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020; VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, both at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.