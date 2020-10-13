Lenihan, Kelly D.



Age 59, of Omaha, passed away October 10, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Kelly was born July 18, 1961 in Omaha to the late Marvin and Margene (Behle) Hoppen.



She graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1979 and from Brown Mackie College with a Para-Legal Degree. Kelly married Tim Lenihan on April 11, 1987 in Omaha. They were blessed with three children, Marcus, Jenna and Jeff. Kelly was the senior move manager for Tender Transitions. She was a member of King of Kings Church in Omaha.



In addition to her parents, Kelly was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Rita Lenihan and sister-in-law, Tracy (Vanatta) Lenihan. Kelly is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim Lenihan of Omaha; children, Marcus (fiancé, Catherine Greer) Lenihan of Prairie Village, Kansas, Jenna (Brian) Sunderman of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jeff (Anna) Lenihan of Overland Park, Kansas; granddaughter, Hallie Mae Sunderman; sister, Kim (Bill) Boyle of Concordia, Missouri; brother, Dave (Sue) Hoppen; father-in-law, Leo Lenihan all of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Pat (Deb) Lenihan of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Jim (Julie) Lenihan of Overland Park, Kansas; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Kevin) Rose of Bettendorf, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE, Saturday, 10:30am, outdoors at King of Kings Church, 11615 I St. in Omaha. Please bring your own lawn chairs. Private inurnment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Abide Ministries or Foodbank for the Heartland.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.