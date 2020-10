McGonigal, Patsy A.July 1, 1932 - October 11, 2020Survived by husband, James B.; children: Colleen Ramm (Rich), Debbie McHenry (Dave), Paula Peal (Tom), Tim (LeeAnn), Mary Coppa (Chris) and Joe (Donna); 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, June Zendeges.VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, October 14th from 10am to 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice To view a live broadcast of the Mass, visit www.stroberts.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com