Whitmire, Richard Y.May 9, 1936 - October 9, 2020Preceeded in death by parents, Charles and Christine Whitmire. Survived by wife of 42 years, Frances; daughter, Jennifer Hackett (Matthew); and brother, David Whitmire. Retired from the Air Force.VISITATION: Saturday, October 17, from 2-4pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY441 N. Washington St.402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com