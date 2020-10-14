Menu
Joseph Michael Breglia
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Breglia, Joseph Michael

May 13, 1934 - October 11, 2020

Survived by wife of 36 years, Doris; son, Anthony; and sisters, Rita and Elizabeth. Retired from Air Force after 21 years. 20 years as maintenance at Methodist Hospital.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, October 17, at 11am at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. VISITATION from 10-11am at the mortuary. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St.

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
