Green, Dennis C.

September 22, 1949 - October 8, 2020

Dennis C. Green of Rio Verde, AZ passed away on October 8, 2020. Dennis was born September 22, 1949 in Bakersfield, CA.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Lawrence; daughter, Carolyn (Jeremy) Larsen; grandson, Henry Larsen; and sister, Mary (John) Parrish. Dennis lived in Omaha, NE; Benicia, CA; and Fairfield, IA before retiring and moving to Arizona.

FUNERAL MASS: October 17, 2020 at 11am at the St. Dominic Catholic Mission in the Verdes Community Church, followed by the interment of ashes at the Memorial Garden in Rio Verde.

Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary

12065 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 | (480) 837-5588
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
