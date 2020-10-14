Menu
Larry Y. Moore
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Moore, Larry Y.

September 11, 1938 - October 12, 2020

Owner of Moore's Banking Services, former Bank Examiner for the State of Nebraska. Passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

Preceded in death by daughter, Kellie Moore; parents, Merle and Velma Moore; brother, David Moore. Survived by wife, Kathy Moore; daughter, Julie (Thad) Stanfill; grandchildren, Thaddeus, Hunter, Vaughn and Fiona Stanfill.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 S 138th Street.

Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rejoice Lutheran Church
2556 S 138th Street
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
