Kelley, WalterAge 96Walter was preceded in death by his wives, Edna and Doris; his parents; son, Warren Kelley; son-in-law, David Clark; three siblings, Opal (Oren) Toxword, Earl (Claire) Kelley, Alvin (Dorothy) Kelley; sister-in law, Janice Kelley and brother-in-law, Robert Schraeder. He is survived by his children Linda (Larry) Ramsey, Margaret Kelley, Patricia Kelley, Dalene Clark and Craig Kelley; siblings, Donald Kelley, George (Imy) Kelley and Lois Schraeder.Private funeral 10:30am Thursday. VISITATION: 4-7pm Wednesday, Oct. 14, at funeral home. Funeral service will be live streamed on Fouts Funeral Home Woodbine Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorials to Woodbine Fire and Rescue.