DiBiase, John J. (Giovanni)
April 30, 1925 - October 12, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Michele DiBiase and Ida Grasso (Agosta); wife, Darlene L. DiBiase (Lippold); son, Michael DiBiase; sister, Gladys Brown (DiBiase). Survived by son, Patrick DiBiase (Sharon); granddaughter, Libby DiBiase (Joe Westerlin); great-grandson, Cruz Westerlin, all of Omaha; brothers, Fred Grasso (Doris) Papillion; Jess Grasso (Mary) Ft. Collins, Colorado; longtime companion, Barbara Chamberlain of Omaha; many nieces and nephews.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.