Mullins, Nola J.



January 30, 1932 - October 12, 2020



Preceded by husband Donald Max; son Noland John. Survived by daughters Peggy (Mike) Benson, Pam (Joe) Hartnett, Shelly (Randy) Eikmeier; daughter-in-law Mary; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 5-6pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice or Breast Cancer Research and Treatment.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.