Hemenway, James E.
Age 83 - October 11, 2020
VISITATION: Thursday, October 15, 4-6pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 16, 10am, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St.) COMMITTAL SERVICE at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.
