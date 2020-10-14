Menu
Geoffrey Jones
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Jones, Geoffrey

November 28, 1946 - October 9, 2020

Born in North Wales, Geoffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (nee Piggott) and Robert Idwal Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dianne (nee George) Jones; daughter, Chloe (John) Karr; son, Allan Jones; brothers, Gwilym (Sylvia) Jones and Bob (Carole) Jones, many neices and nephews.

Private Service Planned.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
