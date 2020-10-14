Jones, Geoffrey
November 28, 1946 - October 9, 2020
Born in North Wales, Geoffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (nee Piggott) and Robert Idwal Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dianne (nee George) Jones; daughter, Chloe (John) Karr; son, Allan Jones; brothers, Gwilym (Sylvia) Jones and Bob (Carole) Jones, many neices and nephews.
Private Service Planned.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367
Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.