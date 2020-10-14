Denker, Marian Kathryn "Kay"
Age 93
Marian Kathryn "Kay" Denker, of Lexington, NE, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.
Kay is survived by her children, Mike (Karla) Denker of Lexington, Sarah (Bill) Carver of Omaha and Curt (Kandy) Denker of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Doran) Post of Kearney; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Denker.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4-7pm, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Community Foundation, First Presbyterian Church in Lexington or Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
