Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marian Kathryn "Kay" Denker
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1927
DIED
October 11, 2020
Denker, Marian Kathryn "Kay"

Age 93

Marian Kathryn "Kay" Denker, of Lexington, NE, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.

Kay is survived by her children, Mike (Karla) Denker of Lexington, Sarah (Bill) Carver of Omaha and Curt (Kandy) Denker of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Doran) Post of Kearney; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Denker.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4-7pm, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Community Foundation, First Presbyterian Church in Lexington or Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com

REYNOLDS-LOVE FUNERAL HOME

Lexington, NE | 308-324-2221
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE 68850
Oct
15
Funeral service
live streamed
via the Reynolds Love Facebook page
Oct
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
, Lexington, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family. I have so many memories of Kay with my grandparents and supporting all of our sporting events growing up. A wonderful lady that will be deeply missed in our community. Thinking of you all!
Drew & Ashley (Harvey) Anderson
Friend
October 13, 2020
So terribly sorry to see this. So many good memories. She was the only person to come see me after my mother died, I will never forget that.
Shawn Riley
Friend
October 13, 2020
She was such a kind, sweet lady. She will be missed by many. Prayers and thoughts for you all.
Pat & Jim Longly
Friend
October 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Condolences to all families and friends.
Phil and Lorinda Lauby
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. With love and prayers ❤
Sara Maloley
Friend
October 13, 2020
What a wonderful woman my condolences to her family I know she will be missed
Joyce Boyd
Neighbor
October 13, 2020