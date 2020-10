Lewis, Ruby Marie



February 2, 1962 - October 10, 2020



VISITATION: Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6-8pm; FUNERAL: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10am, both at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Burial at St John's Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.