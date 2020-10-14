Wardian, Mary Alice (Scanlan)
November 10, 1928 - October 13, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, James F. Survived by children: Susan Wardian Hartung (Bob), Joseph Wardian (Helen), Elizabeth Fox (David), Mark Wardian (Jana), John Wardian (Carol), Jeanne Maher (Bob), Terri English and Colleen Killeen (Marty); 21 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Scanlan; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, October 15th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 16th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas More Endowment Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.
