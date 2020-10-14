Menu
LeRoy Donald Scott
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Scott, LeRoy Donald

August 17, 1932 - October 13, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene Scott.

Survived by his nephew, David Bradley; great nieces, Michelle (Randy Nixon) Bradley and Cheri (Rob) Boettger; and a host of great great nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 6-8pm; FUNERAL: Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10am, both at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.

Interment at Westlawn Hillcrest. Family will direct memorials.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd Street

(402) 505-9260

www.gsfuneral.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
