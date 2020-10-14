Menu
Lois A. Matthiessen
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Matthiessen, Lois A.

October 30, 1932 - October 12, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Eugene. Survived by daughter, Colleen Matthiessen Riha (Steve Riha); sister, Elaine (Loren) Schroder; special friend, Don Goos; nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Kandie.

VISITATION begins Friday, 10am, with a FUNERAL at 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or St. Thomas More School Endowment Fund.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
16
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
