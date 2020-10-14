Matthiessen, Lois A.



October 30, 1932 - October 12, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Eugene. Survived by daughter, Colleen Matthiessen Riha (Steve Riha); sister, Elaine (Loren) Schroder; special friend, Don Goos; nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Kandie.



VISITATION begins Friday, 10am, with a FUNERAL at 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or St. Thomas More School Endowment Fund.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.